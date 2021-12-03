2nd Test between India and NZ to start at noon after delay due to overnight rain

The second and final Test between India and New Zealand is expected to start at noon after it was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The first day's play was to start at 9:30am IST but it was delayed due to wet outfield due to incessant rain in the past two days.

The umpires made two pitch inspections -- at 9:30am and 10:30 am -- and decided to have the toss at 11:30am and start the match at 12pm. Rain has stopped but the umpires said the 30-yard circle and the bowlers' run-ups were the main issues.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

