Sports News Roundup: Cricket: India win toss and bat against New Zealand in Mumbai; Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket: India win toss and bat against New Zealand in Mumbai

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The first session was wiped out due to a wet outfield after Mumbai received unseasonal rain during the last two days.

Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal

Major League Baseball locked out its players on Thursday after failing to reach terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ahead of a midnight deadline. The decision halts all player activity as relates to their clubs including free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities.

NBA-LeBron clears COVID-19 protocols, eligible to return Friday

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has returned two negative PCR tests for COVID-19 within a 24-hour period and is eligible to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA said on Thursday. James was forced to sit out of Tuesday's road win against the Sacramento Kings after he had been placed under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Exclusive-Soccer-FIFA vice-president Montagliani offers compromise on World Cup plan

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani has floated a possible compromise solution in the row over the proposal for a biennial World Cup which has divided the global governing body. Canadian Montagliani, who is president of CONCACAF which governs the game in North and Central America and the Caribbean, is a key ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his idea for an alternative tournament is likely to be discussed this month.

Soccer: 'Phenomenal' Ronaldo praised after breaking 800-goal barrier

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo moved past another career milestone by scoring twice against Arsenal on Thursday to take his tally to 801 for club and country, earning high praise from some of the great goalscorers of the game. The Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer was stunned by Ronaldo's performance in United's 3-2 win.

NHL roundup: Panthers overturn 3-goal deficit vs. Sabres

Aaron Ekblad had two goals and an assist and Anton Lundell scored twice the as Florida Panthers rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 in Sunrise, Fla. Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau each had a goal and three assists for the Panthers, who are 13-1-0 at home. Lucas Carlsson logged a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and MacKenzie Weegar each produced two assists.

China chafes at exit of women's tennis body in solidarity with Peng

Beijing took umbrage on Thursday at the suspension of Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments in China in solidarity with Peng Shuai after the player made a sexual assault accusation then disappeared from public view. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not directly mention the WTA but pointedly said China "opposes the politicization of sports".

NBA roundup: Grizzlies set NBA mark with 73-point winning margin

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a franchise record for points and the biggest winning margin in NBA history, 152-79 over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The previous NBA record for largest margin of victory was 68, by the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Miami Heat on Dec. 17, 1991. Memphis' previous record for points was 144, set in January 2007 against the Golden State Warriors.

Convicted ex-head of world athletics Lamine Diack dies at 88

Lamine Diack, the former head of world athletics' governing body who was convicted of corruption last year, died at home in Senegal on Friday at the age of 88, his son told Reuters.

Basketball: Nets' Mills wins top Australian sporting award

Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills became the first basketball player to receive Australia's highest sporting honour, the Don Award, after leading the national team to their first Olympic medal in Tokyo. Mills, who became Australia's first indigenous flagbearer at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 42 points as Australia claimed bronze with a third-place playoff win over Slovenia.

