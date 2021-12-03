India 111 for 3 at tea on Day 1 of 2nd Test against NZ

Opting to bat, India were 111 for three at tea on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand, here on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer were batting on 52 and 7 respectively at the break The morning session of the match was wiped off due to wet outfield after overnight heavy rain.

India lost Shubhman Gill (44), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), and skipper Virat Kohli (0). All three batsmen were scalped by spinner Ajaz Patel.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 111 for 3 in 37 overs (S Gill 44, M Agarwal 52 batting; Ajaz Patel 3/30).

