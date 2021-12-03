Left Menu

India 111 for 3 at tea on Day 1 of 2nd Test against NZ

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:48 IST
India 111 for 3 at tea on Day 1 of 2nd Test against NZ
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opting to bat, India were 111 for three at tea on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand, here on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer were batting on 52 and 7 respectively at the break The morning session of the match was wiped off due to wet outfield after overnight heavy rain.

India lost Shubhman Gill (44), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), and skipper Virat Kohli (0). All three batsmen were scalped by spinner Ajaz Patel.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 111 for 3 in 37 overs (S Gill 44, M Agarwal 52 batting; Ajaz Patel 3/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021