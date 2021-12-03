Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand spinner Patel jolts India with three quick wickets

New Zealand left-armer Ajaz Patel spun a web around India's batters with three wickets in quick succession after the hosts opted to bat on the weather-hit first day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. At tea, the hosts reached 111 for three with opening batter Mayank Agarwal unbeaten on 52 and Shreyas Iyer on seven not out.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:12 IST
Cricket-New Zealand spinner Patel jolts India with three quick wickets

New Zealand left-armer Ajaz Patel spun a web around India's batters with three wickets in quick succession after the hosts opted to bat on the weather-hit first day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

At tea, the hosts reached 111 for three with opening batter Mayank Agarwal unbeaten on 52 and Shreyas Iyer on seven not out. Agarwal and Shubman Gill gave their side a solid start after captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat. The first session was wiped out due to a wet outfield after unseasonal rain in Mumbai over the last two days.

Mumbai-born Patel, whose parents immigrated to New Zealand in 1996, dismissed Gill for 44 when he was caught in the slips after the batter had added 80 for the opening stand with Agarwal. Patel returned in his next over to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli before they had opened their accounts, much to the disappointment of the few hundreds present at the ground which overlooks the Arabian Sea.

Kohli, who returned to the side to lead India after being rested for the three-match Twenty20 series and the first test in Kanpur, reviewed the leg before wicket decision unsuccessfully and trudged off after a chat with the on-field umpires. Television replays were inconclusive in showing if he had hit the ball before Patel's delivery struck his pad.

From 80 for no loss, India were reduced to 80-3 and it was left to Agarwal and Iyer, who made a dream test debut in Kanpur with a first-innings 105 followed by a crucial 65 in the second, to ensure they had no further setbacks. Both sides were dealt injury blows before the test with the tourists losing captain Kane Williamson to an elbow problem while the hosts lost Ajinkya Rahane, who led the side in Kanpur in Kohli's absence, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

The opening test ended in a thrilling draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/somerville-latham-frustrate-india-final-day-first-test-2021-11-29, with New Zealand's last batting pair hanging on in the final session to deny the hosts a victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021