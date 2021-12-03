Left Menu

India reach 221/4 at stumps against New Zealand on Day 1

Openers Agarwal and Shubman Gill 44 put on 80 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by Ajaz Patel. Brief Scores India 1st innings India 221 for 4 in 70 overs Mayank Agarwal 120 batting, Shubman Gill 44 Ajaz Patel 473.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:35 IST
India reached 221 for four against New Zealand at the end of a curtailed opening day's play in the second Test here on Friday. At stumps, Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha were batting on 120 and 25 respectively. Earlier, after the entire first session was wiped off owing to a wet outfield caused by overnight rain, India opted to bat first when the returning Virat Kohli won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium. Openers Agarwal and Shubman Gill (44) put on 80 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by Ajaz Patel. The out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Kohli were sent back in quick succession by the Mumbai-born left-arm spinner, who finished the day with impressive figures of 4/73.

Both Pujara and Kohli failed to open their accounts, though the decision regarding the captain's dismissal seemed debatable. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: India 221 for 4 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 120 batting, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 4/73).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

