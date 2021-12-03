Allcargo Logistics supports budding women talents in Golf

Three promising Indian women golfers Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Sneha Singh will be supported for three years by Allcargo Logistics, an end-to-end integrated logistics provider.

The three players were identified by former Asian Games gold medallist Rishi Narain's RN Sports Marketing based on their past and current performances, world ranking, sound technique, power, fitness, and parental support.

''I am excited to be heading to Europe to participate in the Ladies European Tour pre-qualifying tournament. My eventual goal is to get into the LPGA Tour in the USA and the Ladies European Tour is the first step in that direction,'' the 18-year-old Pranavi said in a release.

''I will also be playing the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. I am grateful to Allcargo Logistics for their support going forward which will be a huge boost for my prospects. I've been training hard and look forward to seeing some great results soon.'' Pranavi from Mysore will be taking part in the competitive Ladies European Tour pre-qualifying tournament in Spain scheduled during December 9-12 at La Manga.

Avani, hailing from Bangalore, is a 15-year-old golfer who has won the 107th Ladies All India Amateur Golf Championship last week and is the highest-ranked Indian female amateur player in the official world rankings. She finished 16th at the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, being the 2nd youngest player in the tournament. She has also won two times on the Indian domestic pro tour. Sneha, 17, from Hyderabad, won the All India Ladies Championship in 2019. She has also won twice on the Indian domestic pro circuit and has several national junior girls' titles to her credit besides being the second-highest Indian lady amateur in the official world rankings.

Allcargo Logistics and Gati-KWE are co-sponsoring WCGC – a leading corporate golf event.

''We are committed to encouraging talented sportspersons to pursue their passion, develop skills, and compete globally to bring laurels to our country,'' said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman - Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide, and Gati. ''As a part of the commitment, Allcargo Logistics and Gati-KWE are pleased to co-sponsor WCGC 2021. We are sure, Pranavi, Avani, and Sneha will make India and all of us proud.''

