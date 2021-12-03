Left Menu

'Not out', says Vaughan as Kohli's dismissal triggers debate

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't out in the 30th over on day one of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:59 IST
'Not out', says Vaughan as Kohli's dismissal triggers debate
Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't out in the 30th over on day one of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday. Kohli was plummed in front of the stumps by a delivery from Ajaz Patel and was adjudged out before he opted for Decision Review System (DRS).

The replay showed a spike but it was difficult to conclude whether the ball hit the bat first or the pad. The on-field call stayed as there was no strong evidence to overturn the decision. The incident triggered a debate on social media but Vaughan gave his verdict and said it was "not out".

"Not Out," Vaughan tweeted reacting to the video of Kohli's dismissal. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. Mayank scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.

Resuming from 111/3 after tea, Mayank and Shreyas Iyer steadily carried on from where they had left after the fall of three quick wickets. Ajaz Patel once again put break as he dismissed the middle order batter in the 48th over. Despite losing partners at the other end Mayank looked solid and kept the scoreboard moving and capitalized on the poor deliveries that came his way as India scored 221/4 on day one of the second Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021