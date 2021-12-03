Left Menu

Asia Youth Paralympic Games: Kashish Lakra wins gold as India bags three medals

Indian contingent bagged three more medals in the ongoing 2021 Asia Youth Paralympic Games on Friday.

ANI | Manama | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:03 IST
Kashish Lakra (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian contingent bagged three more medals in the ongoing 2021 Asia Youth Paralympic Games on Friday. The Tokyo Paralympian Kashish Lakra (F51) bagged a gold medal in the club throw while Laxit (F54) won bronze in the javelin throw. Sanjay R. Neelam (F11) clinched bronze in Shotput.

"#TeamIndia continues its medal run at the ongoing Asian Youth Para Games 2021 with 3 more [medals] Club Throw(W) @KashishLakra (F51) wins GOLD Javelin Throw(M) Laxit (F54) wins BRONZE Shotput(M) Sanjay R. Neelam (F11) wins BRONZE Congratulations," SAI Media tweeted. Earlier, Ananya Bansal won the country's first medal - silver, in Shotput in the F20 category at the 2021 Games.

Bahrain is hosting its biggest Para sport event ever, the 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG), from December 2 to 6. Around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries are competing across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

