Soccer-Liverpool's Salah has never been 'selfish', makes right decisions: Klopp

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:58 IST
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismissed claims top forward Mohamed Salah had been selfish on the ball and praised the Egypt international's excellent start to the campaign ahead of Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Salah is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 13 goals after 14 matches. The 29-year-old also leads the charts for the most assists (eight), an improvement from his tally of only five in 37 games last season.

"We didn't have a specific talk on that because it wasn't necessary. These things happen naturally," Klopp told reporters on Friday when asked if he had talked to Salah about his decision-making. "He was never criticised by us for being too selfish because he never was. What helps a lot is experience so you know what to do in situations and areas of the pitch.

"Mo now has the experience. He is calm enough and has not lost any kind of greed for scoring and developed technically again, so he has more time to see the right things in the different situations... Very often he makes the right decision." Klopp also praised Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions since joining Liverpool from Wolves last year, including four in their last three league games.

"Diogo is an incredible package," Klopp said. "He has personality, he's really smart, organised, structured in a nice way. "When I saw him first I thought he'd be a player for me. He's so intense in all situations, technically on a great level. He has incredible quality."

Klopp said Joe Gomez (calf) and Naby Keita (hamstring) returned to training on Thursday but the pair would not be involved on Saturday. Liverpool are third in the league with 31 points, two points behind leaders Chelsea and one behind Manchester City. Wolves are eighth with 21 points.

