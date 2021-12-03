Left Menu

Entire Yorkshire coaching staff quit club after racism scandal

PTI | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:16 IST
Entire Yorkshire coaching staff quit club after racism scandal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Yorkshire's entire coaching staff, including its director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale, have left the English county side as the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal shows no sign of abating.

Moxon had been on leave due to a stress-related illness while Gale had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing since November 9 on 'historical tweets' made 11 years ago.

''We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, director of cricket, and Andrew Gale, first XI coach, have left the club today in addition to all members of the coaching team,'' a Yorkshire statement said on Friday.

''A new director of cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited.'' The club said the total number of departures was 16, including six members of the backroom medical team provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic.

Rafiq, who has accused the club of ''institutional racism'', testified through tears in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee hearing on November 16.

''Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust,'' said new chairman Kamlesh Patel.

''The decisions announced today were difficult to make but are in the best interests of the club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive.'' PTI AH AH AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021