Left Menu

Boxing-Golovkin's world title fight in Japan postponed due to COVID-19

Kazakhstan's Golovkin, the IBF/IBO champion, and Japanese WBA champion Murata were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 29 in Saitama for a middleweight title unification fight. "I am deeply disappointed that this fight has been postponed but the health and safety of the public must always be the priority," Golovkin said in a news release.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:28 IST
Boxing-Golovkin's world title fight in Japan postponed due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Gennady Golovkin's world title fight against Ryota Murata in Japan has been postponed due to the global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, promoters said on Friday. Kazakhstan's Golovkin, the IBF/IBO champion, and Japanese WBA champion Murata were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 29 in Saitama for a middleweight title unification fight.

"I am deeply disappointed that this fight has been postponed but the health and safety of the public must always be the priority," Golovkin said in a news release. "I look forward to returning to the ring against Ryota as soon as possible." A new date for the fight has yet to be set.

The decision to postpone the fight comes after Japan took some of the strictest steps globally on Monday by closing its borders to new foreign entrants for about a month in light of the emergence of Omicron. For Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs), the fight was set to mark his first since last December when he stopped Kamil Szeremeta for a record-breaking 21st middleweight title defence.

Murata (16-2, 13 KOs), who won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, last fought in December 2019 when he retained his title with fifth-round TKO of Canada's Steven Butler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021