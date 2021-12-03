Left Menu

In-form Veer Ahlawat placed T-6 at Phuket Championship

The Korean added a four-under-par 66 to his first round 62 to lead on 12 under by two shots from Thailands Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol, in with a 67.Thailands Phachara Khongwatmai is a stroke further back after firing 65, one better than his compatriots Panuphol Pittayarat and Natipong Srithong, who both shot 64.

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat moved to Tied sixth place with a round of 67 even as six Indians missed the cut at the Phuket Championship, here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Gurugram golfer, who was T-8 last week in the first of the two-event Phuket Series, continued the superb form this week, too. He followed by his first round 66 with 67 that had seven birdies, two bogeys and one double at the Par-70 Laguna Golf course. He was the best among the seven Indians, who made the cut.

Rashid Khan (69-65) was T-11, while S Chikkarangappa (68-69) was T-22. Khalin Joshi (67-71) was T-30 and Karandeep Kochhar (68-72) was T-54. Shiv Kapur (67-74) was T0-63 alongside Udayan Mane (66-75), who were just inside the cut line.

Aadil Bedi (74-68), Aman Raj (68-74), Viraj Madappa (76-68), Ajeteesh Sandhu (69-76), SSP Chawrasia (72-73) and Jeev Milkha Singh (74-71) missed the cut.

Korean Bio Kim’s bid to win for the first time on the Asian Tour gathered momentum today when he took the halfway lead. The Korean added a four-under-par 66 to his first round 62 to lead on 12 under by two shots from Thailand’s Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol, in with a 67.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

