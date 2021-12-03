FC Goa, NorthEast United eye season's first win

After being out of action for little over a week, FC Goa will be back in the thick of things when they face NorthEast United in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday.

The game will see both the sides looking for their first three points of the season.

The Highlanders are winless in three games with just a single point under their belt thanks to a goalless draw against the Kerala Blasters. Khalid Jamil's men lost both matches on either side of the draw, one against Bengaluru FC to begin the season before coming up short against Chennaiyin in their last foray.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs find themselves without a point from their first two games. Straddled at the bottom of the table, head coach Juan Ferrando will look for things to come together finally.

With the stakes high as both teams desperately look for a win, the weekend game promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the game, the Spaniard spoke about the current run of form and the Gaurs' preparations for the match.

''Obviously, I am disappointed as the team has worked very well during the preseason, so it is difficult to cope with these first two results.'' ''It is clear that we must improve certain aspects, but mainly I believe that we must work to improve the emotional aspect. After a goal from the rival we must stay focused and keep fighting and follow the guidelines learned over training.

''When the rival scores a goal shortly after the first one, it means there is a lack of concentration.'' He added, ''I don't think it will be an easy match as both teams are tense and nervous about achieving their first positive result, the 3 points. I hope we can stay focused for 90 minutes and pay attention to the game.'' PTI AH AH AT AT

