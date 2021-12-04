Soccer-Sporting, Porto fined by UEFA for breaching FFP rules

Sporting and Porto were among eight clubs sanctioned by UEFA on Friday for breaching the European soccer governing body's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. UEFA's newly-established 'First Chamber of Club Financial Control Body' said the eight clubs faced sanctions due to their "non-compliance with the 'no overdue payables' requirement".

Portuguese champions Sporting were fined 250,000 euros ($282,675.00), while Porto were fined 300,000 euros. They will face additional punishment if they do not pay the overdue amounts by Jan. 31, 2022, UEFA added in a statement. "A conditional exclusion from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which they would otherwise qualify in the next three seasons... unless they can prove by 31 January 2022 that they have paid the outstanding overdue amounts," UEFA said.

Astana, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia, Mons Calpe, Real Betis and Clube Desportivo Santa Clara were the other clubs sanctioned. The statement added that Turkish champions Besiktas had fulfilled certain obligations after breaching the 'no overdue payables' requirement in the 2020-21 season and would not have 15% of any UEFA prize money withheld from this campaign.

Besiktas have already been eliminated from Europe this season, having lost all five of their Champions League matches so far. They will finish fourth in the Group C standings. ($1 = 0.8844 euros)

