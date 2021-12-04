Tennis-Croatia edge Serbia to reach Davis Cup final
Croatia reached the Davis Cup final after Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic 7-5 6-1 in a decisive doubles clash to give the competition's twice former winners a 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday.
The Croatians will clash in Sunday's showpiece with either Germany or the Russian Tennis Federation, who meet in the other semi-final on Saturday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)
