Tennis-Croatia edge Serbia to reach Davis Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 02:56 IST
Croatia reached the Davis Cup final after Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic 7-5 6-1 in a decisive doubles clash to give the competition's twice former winners a 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday.

The Croatians will clash in Sunday's showpiece with either Germany or the Russian Tennis Federation, who meet in the other semi-final on Saturday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

