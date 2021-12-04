Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig in freefall after three-game Bundesliga losing run

RB Leipzig, last season's Bundesliga runners-up, slumped to a 2-1 defeat at in-form Union Berlin on Friday for their third consecutive league loss that kept them in eighth place and piled the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 03:15 IST
Soccer-Leipzig in freefall after three-game Bundesliga losing run
  • Country:
  • Germany

RB Leipzig, last season's Bundesliga runners-up, slumped to a 2-1 defeat at in-form Union Berlin on Friday for their third consecutive league loss that kept them in eighth place and piled the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leipzig, already eliminated from the Champions League, have now lost three league matches in a row for the first time in their top division history and are already 13 points off the pacesetters.

Marsch, who joined this season to replace Julian Nagelsmann, has seen his team win five of their 14 league games this term. The latest loss puts the American, who was not at the match due to being in COVID-19 quarantine, under more strain.

Union, who moved up to fourth, took the lead when Taiwo Awoniyi stabbed the ball in at the far post after six minutes. Leipzig, whose last Bundesliga away win was in April, levelled seven minutes later with Christopher Nkunku's 25-metre shot as goalkeeper Andreas Luthe misjudged the ball's flight.

With the snowfall in the capital getting heavier after the break, Union struck back when Timo Baumgartl benefitted from Max Kruse's deflected shot to tap home from close range in the 57th. Union missed several golden chances in a strong finish but Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi pulled off several stunning saves to keep the score down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021