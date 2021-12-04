Left Menu

ISL: Win is coming, says SCEB coach after draw against Chennaiyin

SC East Bengal head coach Manuel Diaz believes that it's only a matter of time till the club registers its first win as his side played out a 0-0 draw against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:12 IST
ISL: Win is coming, says SCEB coach after draw against Chennaiyin
SC East Bengal coach Manuel Diaz (Photo/ SC East Bengal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal head coach Manuel Diaz believes that it's only a matter of time till the club registers its first win as his side played out a 0-0 draw against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). SC East Bengal is still without a win in their four matches. They lost two and drew two.

Hira Mondal was awarded the Hero of the Match award for his resolute and solid defending at the back. He was up against the pacy and skilful winger Lallianzuala Chhangte and later on Antonio Perosevic. "Against Odisha, we lost the match in the first 12 minutes. We made big mistakes. But today Chennaiyin FC had opportunities to score and so did our team. We could have won the match and we hope that we win a match in the near future," said Diaz in the virtual press conference.

"Chennaiyin FC had options but we kept a clean sheet. We also had chances at the other end. It's a good start for improving our level," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021