India reach 285/6 at lunch on day two
India reached 285 for six at lunch on day two of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday. Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets.
India reached 285 for six at lunch on day two of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday. Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has taken all the Indian wickets so far.
India lost Wrridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the session before Mayank Agarwal (146 batting)and Axar Patel (32 batting) shared an unbeaten 61-run stand. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: India 285 for 6 in 98 overs (Mayank Agarwal 146 batting, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 6/103).
