India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that India would tour South Africa for three-Test and three ODIs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:50 IST
Jay Shah with Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The four T20Is which were also originally part of the tour will now be played on a later date. "BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI. (ANI)

