Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank, Axar hold fort after Saha, Ashwin's dismissal (Lunch, Day 2)

Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel held the fort for India after Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal in the first session of Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:51 IST
Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank, Axar hold fort after Saha, Ashwin's dismissal (Lunch, Day 2)
Mayank Agarwal in action (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel held the fort for India after Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal in the first session of Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. At the lunch break on Day 2, India's score read 285/6 with Mayank Agarwal (146*) and Axar Patel (32*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming at 221/4, overnight batter Wriddhiman Saha (25) was not able to stay at the crease for a long haul and he was dismissed by Ajaz Patel. With this wicket, the Kiwi spinner registered his five-wicket haul. On the very next delivery, Ajaz went through the defence of Ravichandran Ashwin (0) and India was reduced to 224/6 in the 72nd over.

Axar Patel then joined overnight batter Mayank in the middle and the duo mixed caution with aggression to retrieve the innings for the hosts. Both batters ensured that the hosts do not lose more wickets before the lunch break. Brief Scores: India 285/6 (Mayank Agarwal 146*, Axar Patel 32*; Ajaz Patel 6-103) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

