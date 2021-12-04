Left Menu

Cricket-Langer won't rule out return for former captain Paine

Australia coach Justin Langer has not ruled out a return to international cricket for Tim Paine despite the wicketkeeper resigning from the captaincy following his involvement in a "sexting" scandal. Paine threw Australia's Ashes preparations into turmoil three weeks before the start of the series against England when he quit the role before it was announced he would be taking an indefinite mental health break from the game.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 12:20 IST
Cricket-Langer won't rule out return for former captain Paine
Australia coach Justin Langer (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia coach Justin Langer has not ruled out a return to international cricket for Tim Paine despite the wicketkeeper resigning from the captaincy following his involvement in a "sexting" scandal.

Paine threw Australia's Ashes preparations into turmoil three weeks before the start of the series against England when he quit the role before it was announced he would be taking an indefinite mental health break from the game. "When I saw him he's obviously shattered with what's happened because he's been such an exemplary figure in Australian cricket, for the last four years particularly," Langer told reporters on Saturday.

"His life's changed, obviously. "He absolutely loves cricket. He's 37 and he is as fit as any athlete, certainly in our squad and we've got some fit athletes here.

"He looks after himself so well, he's very focussed so who knows" if he will return. "His number one priority at the moment is his family, as you can imagine, and that's how it should be.

"But I'm not sure we've seen the end of him. We'll wait and see, but that will be his decision." While Paine may return in the future, Langer stressed Australia will not allow any distractions to take the attention off the Ashes series, which starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday and concludes in mid-January.

"We made a commitment probably six months ago to be very mission-focussed and to have real clarity with everyone's roles in the team, whether it's the players and the staff," he said. "Very mission-focused on the World Cup and then the Ashes.

"The World Cup has been accomplished and there was distractions then, but if you stay mission-focussed ... You haven't got time to be focussed on anything else except winning what we're trying to do. "We did that at the World Cup, we'll do that in the Ashes and when we get a chance, everyone will catch up with Painey and keep paying him the respect he deserves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021