Sports News Roundup: Horse racing-Medina Spirit's failed drug test caused by ointment - owner's attorney; Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in practice for Saudi GP and more

Horse racing-Medina Spirit's failed drug test caused by ointment - owner's attorney

A split sample test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that the presence of a prohibited substance was from a topical ointment and not an injection, an attorney for the horse's owner said. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, in May and was banned from running in the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the triple crown.

Cricket-India remain on course for big total as Ajaz takes six

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel completed his five-wicket haul but India continued to accumulate runs in their first innings on the second day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Resuming on 221 for four, the hosts lost two early wickets to the Mumbai-born Ajaz but took their total to 285 for six at lunch on day two at the ground overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in practice for Saudi GP

Lewis Hamilton set the pace ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas as they completed a one-two for Mercedes on the opening day of practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc walked away from a heavy crash. The 36-year-old Briton, who pipped 24-year-old championship-leading Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in the opening hour of running, went even quicker at night under the floodlights, lowering his benchmark to one minute 29.018 seconds.

U.S. supports WTA for call to suspend tournaments in China over Peng concerns

The United States has said it 'applauds' the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai. The U.S. is monitoring the situation surrounding Peng and it has not seen or heard anything that allays its concerns for her well-being, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Alpine skiing-Skiers concerned for Peng but will be at Beijing Olympics

The world's best women's alpine skiers, who will compete at the Beijing Winter Games, expressed concern on Friday over China's treatment of former world number one doubles tennis player Peng Shuai but will be in the start gate fighting for Olympic medals. Peng was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media in November accusing China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex, with her whereabouts becoming a matter of international concern.

Motor racing-Closing speeds at Jeddah approaching 'danger zone' says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said the difference in speeds between Formula One cars on a flying lap and those running slowly at the new circuit were approaching a "danger zone" after near-misses in Friday's opening practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Briton, who trails Red Bull's Max Verstappen by eight points in the overall standings with two races to go and this weekend is gunning for a third straight win, took avoiding action twice to avoid slower moving cars while on fast laps.

Tennis-Croatia edge Serbia to reach Davis Cup final

Croatia reached the Davis Cup final after Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic 7-5 6-1 in a decisive double clash to give the competition's twice former winners a 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday. The Croatians will clash in Sunday's showpiece with either Germany or the Russian Tennis Federation, who meet in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Tennis-Djokovic still coy about playing in Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is still uncertain whether he will take part in the 2022 Australian Open but will soon make a decision, the world number one said after Serbia's 2-1 defeat by Croatia in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Friday. Djokovic, 34, has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, with his father Srdjan telling Serbia's Prva television last week that the world's top-ranked player would probably pull out of the tournament.

Soccer-Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory, says Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said former teammate Lionel Messi deserved his Ballon d'Or win, describing the Argentine's record-extending seventh victory as "total justice".

Paris St Germain forward Messi, 34, beat Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to lift the prestigious award after winning the Copa America for the first time with Argentina in July.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors halt Suns' 18-game win streak

The Golden State Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak and reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference on Friday night, riding a long-range barrage led by Stephen Curry to a 118-96 victory in San Francisco. Curry finished with a game-high-tying 23 points, a majority coming on six of the Warriors' 19 3-pointers, as Golden State avenged a 104-96 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday by handing the Suns their first loss since Oct. 27.

