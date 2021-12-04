Left Menu

'Welcome to the club': Anil Kumble as Ajaz scalps all ten wickets in single Test innings

'Welcome to the club', said former India spinner Anil Kumble while welcoming Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel to an elusive list of bowlers taking all ten wickets in a single Test innings.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 13:32 IST
Ajaz Patel (Photo/ Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'Welcome to the club', said former India spinner Anil Kumble while welcoming Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel to an elusive list of bowlers taking all ten wickets in a single Test innings. "Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ," tweeted Kumble.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also hailed New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel for taking all ten wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium. "One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel," tweeted Shastri.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test inning. He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings. Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a knock of 150.

As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat. Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan. (ANI)

