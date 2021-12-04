Left Menu

New Zealand 38 for six after Ajaz Patel's historic show

New Zealand were tottering at 38 for six at tea after left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in history to take all 10 wickets in an innings on day two of the second Test here on Saturday. New Zealand 1st innings 38 for 6 in 16.4 overs Tom Latham 10 Mohammed Siraj 319.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 14:51 IST
New Zealand were tottering at 38 for six at tea after left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in history to take all 10 wickets in an innings on day two of the second Test here on Saturday. India were all out for 325 during the second session with Patel entering the history books.

Indian bowlers then ran through New Zealand batting with Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets.

Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch.

India lost Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the morning session before Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) took the score past 300-run mark.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 10/119). New Zealand 1st innings: 38 for 6 in 16.4 overs (Tom Latham 10; Mohammed Siraj 3/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

