PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:57 IST
India vs NZ 2nd Test Scoreboard
Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 221/4) Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Patel 150 Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44 Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0 Shreyas Iyer c Blundell b Patel 18 Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Patel 27 Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel 0 Axar Patel lbw b Patel 52 Jayant Yadav c Ravindra b Patel 12 Umesh Yadav not out 0 Mohammed Siraj c Ravindra b Patel 4 Extras: (B-13 LB-5) 18 Total: (All out in 109.5 overs) 325 Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80 3/80 4/160 5/224 6/224 7/291 8/316 9/321 10/325 Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-43-0, Kyle Jamieson 12-3-36-0, Ajaz Patel 47.5-12-119-10, William Somerville 19-0-80-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0.

New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham c Iyer b Mohammed Siraj 10 Will Young c Kohli b Mohammed Siraj 4 Daryl Mitchell lbw b Patel 8 Ross Taylor b Mohammed Siraj 1 Henry Nicholls b Ashwin 7 Tom Blundell c Pujara b Ashwin 8 Rachin Ravindra c Kohli b J Yadav 4 Kyle Jamieson c Iyer b Patel 17 Tim Southee c sub b Ashwin 0 William Somerville c Mohd Siraj b Ashwin 0 Ajaz Patel not out 0 Extras: (LB-1 NB-2) 3 Total: (All out in 28.1 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/15 3/17 4/27 5/31 6/38 7/53 8/53 9/62 10-62 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 5-2-7-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-19-3, Axar Patel 9.1-3-14-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-2-8-4, Jayant Yadav 2-0-13-1.

