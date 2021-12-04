Cricket-India test, ODI tour of South Africa to go ahead without T20s

Left Menu

India will tour South Africa for three tests and three one-day internationals starting on Dec. 26, but have postponed four Twenty20 internationals to a later date, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Saturday. The tourists will arrive in the country a week later than originally scheduled and start with the Boxing Day Test, with two more five-day fixtures to be played in January.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:32 IST
Representative Image

The tourists will arrive in the country a week later than originally scheduled and start with the Boxing Day Test, with two more five-day fixtures to be played in January. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the later start on Saturday following their Annual General Meeting. The series was originally set to begin on Dec. 17.

A CSA spokesperson told Reuters that the venues for the series will be finalized in the next 48 hours, with the first two tests originally scheduled for Johannesburg and Pretoria. Both those cities are in Gauteng province, which is the current epicenter of a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa.

Other parts of the country have been less affected and matches may be moved, which would be welcome for the tourists, who would skip the high bounce of the Highveld pitches. No reasons for cutting the T20s have been given, but it is likely to do with the later start of the test series, which pushes the whole tour schedule out by a week.

The Netherlands opted to end their three-match ODI series in South Africa after the first game last month, though they stressed that was due to travel difficulties rather than any issues with the bio-secure environment the teams were in. India A is currently in South Africa and completed the second of three unofficial Tests against South Africa A on Friday. The third game is set to start on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

