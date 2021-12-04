Left Menu

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi in SF, will play An Seyoung in final

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:52 IST
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi in SF, will play An Seyoung in final
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday. Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

PV Sindhu will now face South Korea's An Seyoung in the summit clash on Sunday. An Seyoung defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in the first semifinal and is looking for her title hat-trick in Bali.

This was the 21st meeting between Sindhu and Yamaguchi. And after this win, Sindhu leads the head-to-head record by 13-8. In the group phase, the Indian won two matches and lost one. Her only loss came on Friday against Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Thai player defeated Sindhu in the last Group match by 21-12, 19-21, 21-14 in a clash that lasted for one hour and 11 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021