The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 2 of second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

*Post-day press conference stories.

*Report of ISL match between NorthEast United and Goa in Margao.

*Report of ISL match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City in Bambolim.

*Updated report of BWF World Tour Finals.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SA-3RDLD BCCI India curtails tour of South Africa, T20Is to be played later; departure delayed by one week Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The Indian cricket team's tour of South Africa will go ahead but the team's departure has been postponed by a week and T20 Internationals are no longer a part of the schedule, the two boards announced on Saturday, ending the speculation surrounding the series after a new COVID-19 variant triggered anxiety.

SPO-HOCK-CWG-IND Indian hockey teams to compete in Birmingham CWG, says CGF By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) India has reversed its decision to pull out its hockey teams from next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games and will compete in the multi-sport quadrennial event ''if they qualify'', a Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) official told PTI on Saturday.

SPO-HOCK-JR-WC-IND-PREVIEW Demoralised India eye revenge against France in bronze medal match in Junior Hockey WC By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Hopes of title defence shattered, a demoralised India would look to put behind the disappointment quickly and get their acts together as they seek revenge against France in the bronze medal play-off match of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGM Laxman 'has to apply' for NCA's post, panel formed to investigate CVC's betting links Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Former India batting great VVS Laxman will have to come ''through the process'' for succeeding Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-AJAZ-RECORD Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel takes 10 in an innings, 3rd in 144-year Test history after Laker and Kumble Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday entered the record books as he became only the third bowler in the 144-year-old history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings on the second day of the second match against India here.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-YOUNGSTERS Shubman has shown he has technique to bat at any position: Tendulkar By Kushan Sarkar Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Shubman Gill has the required technique and temperament to bat at any position in the Indian Test team but he does need to convert those great starts into big knocks, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar said about the upcoming star.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-AJAZ-PROFILE Shifting base got him into cricket, switching to spin made it all possible for Ajaz Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) If shifting from India to New Zealand saw him fall in love with cricket, switching to spin from fast bowling paved the way for Ajaz Patel's entry into the game's top-flight.

SPO-BAD-WORLDS Sindhu enters final of BWF World Tour Finals, beats Yamaguchi in semis Bali, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals here on Saturday.

SPO-HOCK-JR-WC-CLASSIFICATION Canada finish 13th, USA avoid wooden spoon in Junior Hockey WC Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Canada defeated Chile 2-1 in a classification match to finish 13th at the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-AJAZ-COMMENTS Stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz Patel Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) ''The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai,'' New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said Saturday said after achieving the rare feat of scalping all 10 batters in an innings at the city of his birth.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-AJAZ-LD REAX This is phenomenal: Cricket fraternity lauds Ajaz Patel's 10-fer; Kumble says welcome to the club Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) ''Unreal'', said a stunned cricket fraternity as New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in the game's history to grab all 10 wickets in a Test innings, joining Indian great Anil Kumble and England's Jim Laker in a select club.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-ACT-IND India hope to make winning start in women's Asian Champions Trophy Donghae (Korea), Dec 4 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team would look to begin its Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note when it takes on Thailand here on Sunday.

SPO-BOX-WBC-IND First ever WBC India title at stake as Akashdeep takes on Sabari J Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) In a major leap for the Indian professional boxing circuit, Akashdeep Singh and Sabari J will fight it out for the maiden World Boxing Council (WBC) India welterweight title here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WARNE-KOHLI Kohli was simply not out: Warne New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The TV umpire could not find conclusive evidence to overturn the LBW decision against Virat Kohli on day one of the second Test against New Zealand but spin great Shane Warne feels the Indian skipper was ''simply not out''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)