PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:28 IST
India 332 runs ahead against New Zealand
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India extended their overall lead to 332 runs after bowling out New Zealand for 62 in their first innings of the second Test here on Saturday.

At stumps on the second day, India were 69 for no loss in their second innings.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 38 and 29, respectively after India decided against enforcing follow-on despite taking a huge first-innings lead of 263 runs. Earlier in the day, New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third player in Test cricket to pick all 10 wickets in an innings in India's first innings total of 325 all out.

Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored for the home team with a fine 150, hitting 17 boundaries and four sixes during his long stay in the middle. Axar Patel contributed 52 runs down the order as India crossed 300 before Ajaz wrapped up the innings to finish with incredible figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs.

The Indian bowlers hit back in style to bundle out the visitors for just 62 for a massive lead.

Brief Scores: India: 325 and 69 for no loss in 21 overs (Mayank Agarwal 38 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 29 batting).

New Zealand 1st innings: 62 all out in 28.1 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 4/8, Mohammed Siraj 3/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

