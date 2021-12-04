Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Hosts dominate Kiwis after Ajaz's historic 10-wicket haul (Stumps, Day 2)

It was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:50 IST
Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Hosts dominate Kiwis after Ajaz's historic 10-wicket haul (Stumps, Day 2)
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo: Twitter/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai. After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332.

Starting the day, the stars were perfectly aligned for the Mumbai-born spinner, Ajaz Patel as he scripted history by becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to bag all 10 wickets in an innings. His historic effort overshadowed the heroic 150-run knock of Mayank Agarwal as India were bowled out for 325. But there was more in store for bowlers as India then fought back and crushed Kiwi's batters resistance in no time. New Zealand were bowled out for 62 in the third session as this was the lowest total by any team against India in Test matches. It was also the lowest total by any team in India.

For hosts, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were the picks among the bowlers as the duo scalped three and four wickets respectively. Resuming the final session at 38/6, visitors had nowhere to hide as Indian bowlers clawed further deep and bowled them out after 29 overs in their first innings.

Then starting their second innings, India stood firm as Agarwal and Pujara frustrated the Kiwi bowlers to the full extent. Brief Scores: India 325, 69/0 (Mayank Agarwal 38*, Cheteshwar Pujara 29*; Ajaz Patel 0/35) vs New Zealand 62. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021