Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill suffers blow to right elbow

India batter Shubman Gill sustained an injury on his right elbow during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:02 IST
Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill suffers blow to right elbow
Shubman Gill suffers injury (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batter Shubman Gill sustained an injury on his right elbow during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He was hit by a shot from Henry Nicholls. Axar Patel was the bowler as Nicholls stepped down and went for a sweep after which the ball hit Shubman Gill who was standing at short leg.

He has not recovered completely and hence has not taken the field as a precautionary measure. "Update: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure," informed BCCI in a statement.

Coming to the match, it was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai. After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021