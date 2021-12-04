Left Menu

Asian team squash: Indian men's team lose to Malaysia in final

The top-seeded Indian mens team went down 1-2 to second seed Malaysia in the final of the 20th Asian squash Team Championship, here on Saturday.Saurav Ghosal, the top player, went down to Ng Eain Yow 10-12 4-11 8-11 while Ramit Tandon stretched Ivan Yeun to four games but the Indians could not quite make a match of it.Ghosal fought hard in the opening game against his Malaysian opponent but lost the next two tamely.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:36 IST
The top-seeded Indian men's team went down 1-2 to second seed Malaysia in the final of the 20th Asian squash Team Championship, here on Saturday.

Saurav Ghosal, the top player, went down to Ng Eain Yow 10-12 4-11 8-11 while Ramit Tandon stretched Ivan Yeun to four games but the Indians could not quite make a match of it.

Ghosal fought hard in the opening game against his Malaysian opponent but lost the next two tamely. Tandon bounced back after losing the first game to win next but Yeun proved too strong in the third and fourth games. Mahesh Mangaonkar defeated Mohammed Sayfiq Kamal in straight games for a consolation win.

This was the third time the Indian men had entered the final after having previously done so in 1981 and 2012.

The Indian women's team had lost to Hong Kong in the semi finals.

Results: Men's team event: Final: India lost to Malaysia 1-2 (Saurav Ghosal lost to Ng Eain Yow 10-12, 4-11,8-11; Ramit Tandon lost to Ivan Yeun 8-11,11-8,3-11,1-11, Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Mohammed Sayfiq Kamal 11-9,11-7,11-8).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

