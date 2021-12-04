Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra enthrals students from 75 schools at Sanskardham in Ahmedabad

Tokyo Olympics Gold gold medallist Neeraj Chopra started off an ambitious outreach programme that connects India's ace athletes with school children when he interacted with students from over 75 schools at Sanskardham, Ahmedabad.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:37 IST
Neeraj Chopra enthrals students from 75 schools at Sanskardham in Ahmedabad
Neeraj Chopra at Sanskardham Educational Society (Photo/SAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympics Gold gold medallist Neeraj Chopra started off an ambitious outreach programme that connects India's ace athletes with school children when he interacted with students from over 75 schools at Sanskardham, Ahmedabad. Neeraj Chopra, who played a variety of sport with the students and gave them tips on throwing the javelin, chose to address them about the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sport.

A brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outreach envisages interaction of all Olympians and Paralympians with students from 75 schools each in a span of two years to motivate the youngsters to have Santulit Ahaar' or a balanced diet and take on fitness activities. This initiative is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. "When he hosted us after the Olympics, the Prime Minister shared his vision of a new, healthier and fitter India. I am happy to set the ball rolling in this special initiative of visiting schools and in my own way sharing some knowledge that can help the students and realise the Prime Minister's dream of India becoming a more sporting nation," Neeraj Chopra said, as stated in an official release.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra was felicitated by the management of Sanskardham Educational Society. He praised the work being done by the Society and lauded the commitment and dedication in empowering students to prepare for the future. Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will be visiting schools in other parts of the country in the coming two months. Among the Paralympians, Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para-Athletics) will lead the way in the initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021