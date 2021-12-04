Left Menu

Shiv Kapur rises to T-24, Veer drops to 20th in Phuket on Asian Tour

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat slipped on the backnine after a fine start to drop to Tied-20 even as Shiv Kapur jumped to T-24 after the third round of the Laguna Phuket Championship, here on Saturday.

PTI | Phuket | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat slipped on the backnine after a fine start to drop to Tied-20 even as Shiv Kapur jumped to T-24 after the third round of the Laguna Phuket Championship, here on Saturday. Veer dropped two late bogeys on the back and finished the day at 73 and slipped to T-20 after being in the Top-10.

Kapur (67-74-66) made the biggest move on the third day with a 66 that had had six birdies against two bogeys as moved inside top-25 after being T-63 a day earlier. S Chikkarangappa (68-69-72) was T-42, Khalin Joshi (67-71-72) was T-48. Rashid Khan (69-65-76) slipped to T-48 after being T-11. Udayan Mane (66-75-71) was T-55 and Karandeep Kochhar (68-72) was T-73.

Aadil Bedi (74-68), Aman Raj (68-74), Viraj Madappa (76-68), Ajeteesh Sandhu (69-76), SSP Chawrasia (72-73) and Jeev Milkha Singh (74-71) missed the cut.

Bio Kim held off a bunch of players from Thailand to keep his lead after the third round at Laguna Golf Phuket. The Korean, the first and second round leader, signed for a one-over-par 71 to lead by a stroke from Thailand’s Panuphol Pittayarat and Phachara Khongwatmai, who carded 68 and 69 respectively.

The 31 year old is a six-time winner on the Korean PGA Tour but is looking for his first title on the Asian Tour, having made it through Qualifying School in 2020.

The trio will play in the final group on Sunday making for a thrilling finish to the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

