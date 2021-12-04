Left Menu

'Grateful to God': Ajaz Patel on his 10-wickets haul

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel expressed happiness after he became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:33 IST
'Grateful to God': Ajaz Patel on his 10-wickets haul
Ajaz Patel (Photo/Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel expressed happiness after he became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings. He achieved the feat against India during the second Test match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"After I came off the field things took place very quickly. These kinds of things don't really sink in too late. Obviously, it's a special moment. I am not gonna lie about it. It is special for me. I met my family, my mom and dad, wife. It's neither easy being a cricketer, spending a lot of time away from home," said Ajaz Patel during a virtual press conference. "Coming back home to Mumbai, to Wankhede and producing something like this is quite special. I am grateful to God that he blessed me with such an occasion," he added.

Talking about Day 2, the spinner said he is hopeful that his side will turn up the game and achieve victory. "This is what makes Test cricket so exciting. Things can flip very quickly. It just takes one session to change the match, so we are still in the game and have the second innings to go and will be looking forward to tomorrow's game," said Ajaz Patel.

Coming to the match, it was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai. After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021