Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus squad in 'complete serenity' despite investigation - Allegri

What we need to do is put a winning run together," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game. "I have nothing to say about the rest, the club has issued press releases and has professionals to take care of the matter." Juventus beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Tuesday to recover from back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Atalanta. Allegri's side, seventh in Serie A following a poor start to the season, now face another team in the relegation zone - Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:42 IST
Soccer-Juventus squad in 'complete serenity' despite investigation - Allegri
Italian prosecutors searched the Turin club's offices this week as part of an investigation into player transfers, including the terms of the summer sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

The ongoing investigation into transfer dealings by Juventus has done nothing to affect a calm dressing room atmosphere, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday ahead of their Serie A game against Genoa. Italian prosecutors searched the Turin club's offices this week as part of an investigation into player transfers, including the terms of the summer sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

The case has caused a stir in the Italian media, but Juventus reiterated that they have always acted in compliance with existing laws. Allegri said it has done nothing to disrupt his team's preparation. "The environment is one of complete serenity. What we need to do is put a winning run together," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game.

"I have nothing to say about the rest, the club has issued press releases and has professionals to take care of the matter." Juventus beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Tuesday to recover from back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Atalanta.

Allegri's side, seventh in Serie A following a poor start to the season, now face another team in the relegation zone - Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa. "We need to win again against Genoa, who are coming off two defeats and a draw with Shevchenko," Allegri said.

"He is a good coach despite his young age and he had a great experience with the Ukraine national team, achieving fantastic results. For us it is an important, must-win match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021