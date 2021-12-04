Left Menu

Ban vs Pak, 2nd Test: Babar, Azhar Ali help visitors take honours (Stumps, Day 1)

Babar Azam and Azhar Ali held the fort as Pakistan dominated Bangladesh on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

Babar Azam and Azhar Ali (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Babar Azam and Azhar Ali held the fort as Pakistan dominated Bangladesh on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday. At stumps on Day 1, Pakistan's score read 161/2 with Babar (60*) and Ali (36*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to a decent start as openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique put on 59 runs for the opening wicket. However, Bangladesh stormed right back into the contest with quick wickets of Shafique (25) and Ali (39), reducing Pakistan to 70/2. However, it was then that Babar and Azhar joined hands to retrieve innings for Pakistan and the duo stitched together a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket and both batters will make their way out on Day 2.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 161/2 (Babar Azam 60*, Azhar Ali 36*; Taijul Islam 2-49) vs Bangladesh. (ANI)

