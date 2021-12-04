Left Menu

Eileen Ash, oldest Test cricketer, dies at 110

PTI | London | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:35 IST
Eileen Ash, oldest Test cricketer, dies at 110
Ash was the oldest-ever Test cricketer at the time of her death having debuted against Australia in 1937. Image Credit: Twitter(@Middlesex_CCC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eileen Ash, the oldest living Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday. Ash played seven Tests for England on either side of the second world war, taking 10 wickets at an average of 23 with her right-arm pace bowling.

Ash was the oldest-ever Test cricketer at the time of her death having debuted against Australia in 1937.

She was part of the Ashes tour of Australia in 1949 apart from playing representative cricket for Civil Service Women, Middlesex Women and South Women in the domestic arena.

''The England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Eileen Ash at the age of 110,'' the ECB said in a statement.

''Ash, who made her Test debut against Australia in 1937, was a remarkable woman who led an extraordinary life. A right-arm seamer, Ash (née Whelan) made her Test debut against Australia at Northampton in 1937 and went on to represent her country on seven occasions either side of World War II, retiring in 1949.'' The London-born player rang the bell ahead of England Women's nail-biting victory over India in the 2017 World Cup final.

Apart from her cricket career, Ash also worked for MI6, the Secret Intelligence Service, during World War II. Clare Connor, the former England cricketer, who currently serves as ECB's managing director of women's cricket and the MCC's president, mourned her demise. ''Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her today. ''Heather and I went to visit Eileen about six months before the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup – she was 105 at the time – and it was one of the most remarkable experiences,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021