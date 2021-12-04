Ind vs NZ: Latham wasn't expecting bouncer, plan paid off really well, says Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday said that New Zealand batter Tom Latham was not expecting a bouncer and hence the plan paid off really well on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium. Siraj scalped three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin registered four wickets as New Zealand was bundled out for 62 after Ajaz Patel had taken all ten wickets to dismiss India for 325 in the first innings.

"I was just trying to work on my bowling, I worked on my outswinger as well. When New Zealand pacers were bowling, I was thinking why it is not swinging. I just planned on bowling in one area consistently to get swing. I had the belief. I saw in the last game that no one bowled a bouncer to Tom Latham and I discussed it with Virat bhai. Tom Latham wasn't expecting a bouncer and the plan paid off very well," Siraj told teammate Axar Patel in a video posted on bcci.tv. "My plan was to bowl outswinger. The ball I bowled to Ross Taylor was a dream ball and every bowler dreams of such deliveries," he added.

Coming to the match, it was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai. After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332. (ANI)

