Soccer-Moyes praises West Ham match-winner Masuaku's 'great cross'

West Ham manager David Moyes said he had congratulated his match-winner Arthur Masuaku for a "great cross" that somehow ended up in Chelsea's net and settled the 3-2 London derby victory for the Hammers on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:47 IST
West Ham United manager David Moyes Image Credit: ANI
West Ham manager David Moyes said he had congratulated his match-winner Arthur Masuaku for a "great cross" that somehow ended up in Chelsea's net and settled the 3-2 London derby victory for the Hammers on Saturday. "We have to say it was a bit of a lucky goal," Moyes told reporters.

Masuaku, on as a substitute, caught out Edouard Mendy in the 87th minute with what looked like a cross but the ball flew into the near corner for the Congolese fullback's first goal in his 96th Premier League appearance. Masuaku also laughed about the goal. "So, was it a cross or was it a shot??!? (hint: I was as surprised as you)," he wrote on Twitter shortly after the game.

Moyes said his side had been due a bit of good fortune after a controversial offside decision that ruled out a goal against Brighton in their previous match which ended 1-1. "I thought Chelsea played well today," Moyes said. "I didn't think we played that well, but because of our character and resilience it always gave us a chance."

The Scot gave particular praise to West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen who earned a penalty that allowed the hosts to claw back Chelsea's lead in the first half and then scored their second equaliser himself with a fine shot. "I think Jarrod's form has been a little bit up and down but today he's back to what we expect of him," Moyes said.

"It was tough at times, I was really disappointed to lose the second goal just before halftime," he said "But we tried to fix it a little bit at halftime to make it better and thankfully we got there."

