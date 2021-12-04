Left Menu

Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi clinch third place

Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers played out a humdinger in the 3rd Place play-off in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Saturday. After Team Abu Dhabi posted a total of 98/5 in their 10 overs, Bangla Tigers were restricted to 98/6 in their 10 overs.

Team Abu Dhabi in action (Photo/ Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers played out a humdinger in the 3rd Place play-off in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Saturday. After Team Abu Dhabi posted a total of 98/5 in their 10 overs, Bangla Tigers were restricted to 98/6 in their 10 overs. Since Team Abu Dhabi finished at the third spot and the Bangla Tigers finished at a lower position (fourth spot) in the league stage, Team Abu Dhabi clinched third place in Abu Dhabi T10.

The Bangla Tigers openers Johnson Charles and Hazratullah Zazai set a good platform by gathering 23 runs off the first two overs, but, Zazai was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq and Ahmed Daniyal effected a brilliant run out to remove Charles in the third over. Daniyal made matters worse for the Tigers when he dismissed Captain Andre Fletcher for 6 runs off 6 balls in the fifth over. Team Abu Dhabi was in the driver's seat when they reduced the Tigers to 59/4 in 7 overs. However, Will Smeed and Karim Janat had other plans. Janat smacked Marchant de Lange for a four and a six in the eighth over and Smeed smashed two boundaries and a six off Captain Liam Livingstone's bowling in the ninth over, taking the Tigers to 92/4.

However, Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a brilliant last over and ensured that Team Abu Dhabi tied the match. Earlier, Tom Hartley got the Bangla Tigers off to a great start by trapping Daniel Bell-Drummond LBW in the first over. However, Philip Salt smacked Hartley for two sixes and a boundary on the last three deliveries of the opening over. Mohammad Amir got the Tigers back into the match by bowling out the dangerous Philip Salt for 21 runs off 7 balls in the next over.

Thereafter, the Bangla Tigers kept a check on the run flow by picking up wickets in regular intervals. Colin Ingram was the only highlight in Team Abu Dhabi's batting card. The South African played brilliant innings of 41 runs from 24 balls, laced with four sixes. Ingram took on Sabir Rao, smashing him for a six in the sixth over and he struck two more sixes in the last over off Karim Janat's bowling, propelling Team Abu Dhabi's score to 98/5 in their 10 overs.

Brief scores: Team Abu Dhabi 98/5 (Colin Ingram 41*, Philip Salt 21, Mohammad Amir 1-9); Bangla Tigers 98/6 (Will Smeed 25*, Will Jacks 20, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-11). (ANI)

