NHL roundup: Rangers blank Sharks for 5th straight win

Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev combined for 28 saves and the New York Rangers defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Shesterkin started the game but was helped off the ice at 5:08 of the third period with an apparent right leg injury after making a save and diving on the rebound during a scrum in front of the net. He appeared unable to put weight on his right leg.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit's failed drug test caused by ointment - owner's attorney

A split sample test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that the presence of a prohibited substance was from a topical ointment and not an injection, an attorney for the horse's owner said. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, in May and was banned from running in the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the triple crown.

Soccer-Juventus squad in 'complete serenity' despite investigation - Allegri

The ongoing investigation into transfer dealings by Juventus has done nothing to affect a calm dressing room atmosphere, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday ahead of their Serie A game against Genoa. Italian prosecutors searched the Turin club's offices this week as part of an investigation into player transfers, including the terms of the summer sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

Motor racing-Hamilton's LGBTQ+ stance reflects big shift in F1 attitudes

The rainbow helmet worn by Lewis Hamilton in Saudi Arabia, and his stance on human rights, reflects a bigger shift in Formula One's willingness to address issues swerved in the past, according to Racing Pride co-founder Richard Morris. Seven times world champion Hamilton, who first wore the Progress Pride helmet in Qatar last month in support of LGBTQ+ rights and is racing with it in Jeddah this weekend, told reporters https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hamilton-speaks-out-human-rights-ahead-saudi-f1-debut-2021-12-02 on Thursday he felt "duty-bound" to speak out.

Sport-Russia's anti-doping agency appoints new chief amid crisis

Russia on Saturday appointed Veronika Loginova, a sports and anti-doping official, to head its national anti-doping agency as Moscow tries to emerge from a years-long doping crisis. Russia has been rocked by doping scandals since 2015 and its athletes are set to compete without their flag and national anthem at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar.

Tennis-Russian team beat Germany to set up Davis Cup final against Croatia

The Russian Tennis Federation will play Croatia in the Davis Cup final after U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev comfortably beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-4 to give his team an unassailable 2-0 lead in their semi-final tie on Saturday. Medvedev's win came after Andrey Rublev had demolished Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 earlier in Madrid to set up a meeting with the 2018 champions Croatia on Sunday.

Tennis-Swiatek splits with coach ahead of 2022 season

Poland's Iga Swiatek has split with her coach Piotr Sierzputowski after working with him for more than five years, the 2020 French Open champion said on Saturday. Sierzputowski helped develop Swiatek's game from the junior circuit to the professional tour, leading her to the junior Wimbledon title in 2018 and the French Open Grand Slam two years later.

Soccer-Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory, says Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said former team mate Lionel Messi deserved his Ballon d'Or win, describing the Argentine's record-extending seventh victory as "total justice".

Paris St Germain forward Messi, 34, beat Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to lift the prestigious award after winning the Copa America for the first time with Argentina in July.

Cricket-Perfect 10! New Zealand's Ajaz spins his way into elite club

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in international cricket, achieving the rare feat against India in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The 33-year-old joined England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956, against Australia) and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble (1999, against Pakistan) in picking up all wickets in an innings.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors halt Suns' 18-game win streak

The Golden State Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak and reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference on Friday night, riding a long-range barrage led by Stephen Curry to a 118-96 victory in San Francisco. Curry finished with a game-high-tying 23 points, a majority coming on six of the Warriors' 19 3-pointers, as Golden State avenged a 104-96 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday by handing the Suns their first loss since Oct. 27.

