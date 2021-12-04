Left Menu

Soccer-Southampton held to 1-1 draw by south-coast rivals Brighton

Brighton, reduced to 10 players after Leandro Trossard was taken off on a stretcher in the final minutes and the team had used up all their substitutes, secured a late point when Maupay found the net in the 98th minute after a free kick.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:39 IST
Soccer-Southampton held to 1-1 draw by south-coast rivals Brighton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Southampton were held to a 1-1 draw by south-coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday when Armando Broja's first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Neal Maupay. Broja put Southampton ahead in the 29th minute with his fifth goal in all competitions this season as the Albanian collected Nathan Redmond's header and dodged Brighton captain Shane Duffy to score with the outside of his right boot.

Southampton had opportunities to increase their lead in the second half but Broja shot wide of the target following a cut-back from Tino Livramento and skipper James Ward-Prowse sent the ball into the roof of the net from a free kick. Brighton, reduced to 10 players after Leandro Trossard was taken off on a stretcher in the final minutes and the team had used up all their substitutes, secured a late point when Maupay found the net in the 98th minute after a free kick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021