Soccer-Southampton held to 1-1 draw by south-coast rivals Brighton

Southampton were held to a 1-1 draw by south-coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday when Armando Broja's first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Neal Maupay. Broja put Southampton ahead in the 29th minute with his fifth goal in all competitions this season as the Albanian collected Nathan Redmond's header and dodged Brighton captain Shane Duffy to score with the outside of his right boot.

Southampton had opportunities to increase their lead in the second half but Broja shot wide of the target following a cut-back from Tino Livramento and skipper James Ward-Prowse sent the ball into the roof of the net from a free kick. Brighton, reduced to 10 players after Leandro Trossard was taken off on a stretcher in the final minutes and the team had used up all their substitutes, secured a late point when Maupay found the net in the 98th minute after a free kick.

