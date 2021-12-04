Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP

Verstappen can take the title in Jeddah on Sunday if he scores 18 points more than Hamilton. Stewards fined Mercedes 25,000 euros ($28,282.50) and gave Hamilton his second reprimand of the season for unnecessarily impeding Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, who had to take avoiding action at high speed in final practice.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:58 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP
Verstappen can take the title in Jeddah on Sunday if he scores 18 points more than Hamilton. Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One stewards reprimanded Lewis Hamilton and fined his Mercedes team after summoning the seven-times world champion on two counts ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The decisions lifted the threat of a grid penalty for the penultimate race of the season, one that the Briton needs to win as he seeks to overturn Red Bull rival Max Verstappen's eight-point lead. Verstappen can take the title in Jeddah on Sunday if he scores 18 points more than Hamilton.

Stewards fined Mercedes 25,000 euros ($28,282.50) and gave Hamilton his second reprimand of the season for unnecessarily impeding Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, who had to take avoiding action at high speed in final practice. Race director Michael Masi, speaking to the Haas team during the session, noted the lack of white flags warning Hamilton of the speedily-approaching Russian.

Mercedes alerted the Briton over the team radio but too late for him to move out of the way. The stewards took no further action over the first summons related to an alleged failure to respect double yellow flags requiring drivers to slow down and be prepared to stop.

They said the double yellow flag warning on the marshalling system was activated accidentally for less than a second and no flag or yellow lights were displayed to the driver. ($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021