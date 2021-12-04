Left Menu

PL: Origi's late winner send Liverpool top after Chelsea's dramatic stumble against West Ham

Substitute Divock Origi scored in stoppage time to send Liverpool top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:04 IST
PL: Origi's late winner send Liverpool top after Chelsea's dramatic stumble against West Ham
Liverpool FC's Divock Origi (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Substitute Divock Origi scored in stoppage time to send Liverpool top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Liverpool created the most chances but were repelled for most of the match by a stubborn home side. In the fourth minute of time added on, Origi received Mohammad Salah's pass as he finished low.

Liverpool move above Chelsea with 34 points, but can be overtaken by Manchester City if they beat Watford. Earlier at the London Stadium, Arthur Masuaku's first Premier League goal ended Chelsea's eight-match unbeaten run as West Ham United earned a dramatic 3-2 win.

Thiago Silva headed in Mason Mount's corner on 28 minutes but West Ham levelled 12 minutes later when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen after Jorginho's underhit backpass. Manuel Lanzini converted from the spot. Chelsea went back in front before half-time through Mount's spectacular volley. Bowen brought West Ham level again on 56 minutes with a curling shot from outside the area.

Substitute Masuaku won the match in the 87th minute when his cross-cum-shot caught out Mendy at his near post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021