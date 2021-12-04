Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille's second place under threat as Brest claim sixth win in a row

Marseille wasted their first-half advantage earned through Gerson's goal as Romain Faivre and Franck Honorat inspired the visitors to a remarkable comeback win, their team's sixth in succession. After failing to win any of their first 11 games, Brest have now picked up a maximum 18 points in six outings and jumped up to sixth on 24 points from 17 games.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:39 IST
Soccer-Marseille's second place under threat as Brest claim sixth win in a row

Olympique de Marseille's second place in Ligue 1 came under threat on Saturday when they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat against in-form Stade Brestois. Marseille wasted their first-half advantage earned through Gerson's goal as Romain Faivre and Franck Honorat inspired the visitors to a remarkable comeback win, their team's sixth in succession.

After failing to win any of their first 11 games, Brest have now picked up a maximum 18 points in six outings and jumped up to sixth on 24 points from 17 games. OM have 29 points and trail leaders Paris St Germain by 12 points before the capital side's game at RC Lens later on Saturday.

Third-placed Stade Rennais are a point behind and fourth-placed Nice are two points adrift before playing on Sunday. At the Stade Velodrome, the hosts got off to a solid start and Gerson put them ahead with a fierce strike into the top of the net after a one-two with Dimitri Payet on 29 minutes.

Brest, despite enjoying very limited possession, made the most of their chances after the break. Boubacar Kamara handled the ball in the area and, after a VAR review, the visitors were awarded a penalty that Faivre coolly converted to equalise in the 53rd minute.

In the 70th, Honorat was played through by Jeremy Le Douaron before beating Pau Lopez with a brutal shot that went in under the bar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021