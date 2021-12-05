Soccer-Atletico sunk by Kubo stoppage-time goal for Mallorca

Atletico Madrid conceded a goal by Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo in added time in a shock 2-1 LaLiga home defeat on Saturday that will be remembered on the Mediterranean island for years. The loss leaves Atletico in fourth place on 29 points, seven adrift of leaders Real Madrid who have also played 15 games and visit fifth-placed Real Sociedad in the late match.

In an electrifying match in the Spanish capital, Atletico went in front through a Matheus Cunha strike in the 68th minute. However, with 10 minutes left and Atletico looking in control of the match, Mallorca equalised with a header from Argentine defender Franco Russo, who outjumped Mario Hermoso from a free-kick and finished with precision past Jan Oblak.

Eight of the 15 goals conceded by Atletico this season have come when they have been defending set-pieces. As the clock ticked down in stoppage time Kubo, on loan at Mallorca from Real Madrid, received a perfect through pass from Angel Rodriguez behind Atletico's defensive line and the 20-year-old Japan striker calmly slotted the ball under Oblak.

