Soccer-Vinicius Jr shines in Real Madrid win at Real Sociedad

Luka Jovic, who replaced the injured Benzema, enjoyed his best game as a Real Madrid player, assisting Vinicius for the first goal and scoring the second with a diving header.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 03:30 IST
Real's man of the hour, 21-year-old 'Vini' has been of one of the standout players in Europe during this campaign and is one goal behind Benzema at the top of LaLiga’s scoring charts. Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid travelled north to San Sebastian and left with a statement 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday to move eight points clear at the top of LaLiga. With Karim Benzema forced off after 17 minutes with a hamstring injury, it was once again Vinicius Jr who stood out by scoring his 10th goal of the season and driving the home side's defence crazy with his boldness and audacity.

Real's man of the hour, 21-year-old 'Vini' has been of one of the standout players in Europe during this campaign and is one goal behind Benzema at the top of LaLiga's scoring charts. Luka Jovic, who replaced the injured Benzema, enjoyed his best game as a Real Madrid player, assisting Vinicius for the first goal and scoring the second with a diving header.

