Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Saints boss Hasenhuettl slams keeper McCarthy for not revealing injury; Novak Djokovic not ready to commit to Australian Open and more

Soccer-Saints boss Hasenhuettl slams keeper McCarthy for not revealing injury

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl criticised goalkeeper Alex McCarthy for not informing him that he was carrying a hamstring injury towards the end of their 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, with their south-coast rivals equalising in added time. Armando Broja gave Southampton the lead in the 29th minute with a well-taken strike but Brighton snatched a point when Neal Maupay scored in the 98th minute in Saturday's Premier League game at St Mary's Stadium.

Lightning F Nikita Kucherov returns to practice

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov skated with the team Saturday morning, his first practice participation since surgery in late October. Coach Jon Cooper told reporters Kucherov's brief time on the ice "does not trigger anything new in his timeline" and cautioned that the forward is "still quite a ways off."

Soccer-Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

AS Roma collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at home to manager Jose Mourinho's former club Inter Milan on Saturday as the champions climbed to second in Serie A and inflicted a fourth defeat in six league games on the capital club. Mourinho led Inter to an unprecedented treble in 2010 but his first meeting with them as an opposing coach ended with the second Serie A home defeat of his career in his 46th match -- the other coming against AC Milan in October.

Novak Djokovic not ready to commit to Australian Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic isn't ready to say whether he will defend his Australian Open title next month in Melbourne. The issue: Tournament participants are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Djokovic has refused to say whether he has been. He previously has stated his opposition to vaccination mandates for players.

Soccer-Atletico sunk by Kubo stoppage-time goal for Mallorca

Atletico Madrid conceded a goal by Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo in added time in a shock 2-1 LaLiga home defeat on Saturday that will be remembered on the Mediterranean island for years. The loss leaves Atletico in fourth place on 29 points, seven adrift of leaders Real Madrid who have also played 15 games and visit fifth-placed Real Sociedad in the late match.

Golf-Harding leads in rain-hit third round of SA Open

Home player Justin Harding holds a one-shot lead mid-way through the third round of the South African Open after rain and lightning cut short play at the Gary Player Country Club on Saturday. Harding, a two-time winner on the European Tour, is on 11 under-par through 13, one shot ahead of compatriots Daniel van Tonder and Oliver Bekker, who have played the same number of holes.

Soccer-Lewandowski double gives Bayern 3-2 win at Dortmund and four-point lead

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including a second-half penalty, to guide the German champions to a crucial 3-2 victory at title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. The Pole opened his account in the ninth minute to level after Dortmund had taken an early lead through Julian Brandt, and then converted a controversial 77th-minute spot kick to seal victory with his 16th goal of the campaign.

Tennis-Russian team beat Germany to set up Davis Cup final against Croatia

The Russian Tennis Federation will play Croatia in the Davis Cup final after beating Germany 2-1 in the semi-finals on Saturday in Madrid. U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev comfortably beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-4 to give his team an unassailable 2-0 lead before Germany won the doubles to restore some pride on their exit from the competition.

Soccer-Manchester City go top as Chelsea suffer defeat at West Ham

Chelsea paid a heavy price for a 3-2 defeat at West Ham United as first Liverpool, then Manchester City, leapfrogged them in the Premier League title race on Saturday, with City ending the day on top for the first time this season. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea began the day with a narrow lead and twice went in front at the London Stadium, only to be stunned by a late goal from substitute defender Arthur Masuaku.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr shines in Real Madrid win at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid secured a statement 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday after travelling north to San Sebastian as they moved eight points clear at the top of LaLiga. With striker Karim Benzema forced off after 17 minutes with a hamstring injury, it was once again Vinicius Jr who stood out by scoring his 10th goal of the season and driving the home side's defence crazy with his boldness and audacity.

