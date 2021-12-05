Left Menu

Germany bow out of Davis Cup with "dead rubber" doubles win over Russia

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-12-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 10:04 IST
Germany bowed out of the Davis Cup with a win in the doubles rubber of their semi-final in Madrid against Russia. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz fought back to beat Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, but it was scant consolation as singles victories for Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev had earlier given Russia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.

Croatia await Russia in Sunday's showpiece after they eliminated Novak Djokovic's Serbia on Friday. Both finalists will be aiming for a third Davis Cup title.

The Russian team is officially being called RTF (Russian Tennis Federation) in the competition because of the ongoing doping suspension in international sport.

