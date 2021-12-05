Germany bow out of Davis Cup with "dead rubber" doubles win over Russia

Germany bowed out of the Davis Cup with a win in the doubles rubber of their semi-final in Madrid against Russia. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz fought back to beat Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, but it was scant consolation as singles victories for Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev had earlier given Russia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.

Croatia await Russia in Sunday's showpiece after they eliminated Novak Djokovic's Serbia on Friday. Both finalists will be aiming for a third Davis Cup title.

The Russian team is officially being called RTF (Russian Tennis Federation) in the competition because of the ongoing doping suspension in international sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)